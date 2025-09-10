Bolivia Stuns Brazil: South American World Cup Qualifying Drama

In a surprising turn of events, Bolivia delivered a shocking 1-0 victory over Brazil, earning a berth in the intercontinental play-offs for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Miguel Terceros scored the decisive penalty in first-half stoppage time, pushing Bolivia past the five-time World Cup winners in the standings.

The drama unfolded further as Argentina, despite already securing a World Cup berth, fell to Ecuador with a 1-0 loss. Enner Valencia's penalty in the first half left Argentina, who played with ten men after Nicolas Otamendi's red card, unable to mount a comeback.

Elsewhere, Colombia's dynamic 6-3 triumph over Venezuela sealed their third-place finish, with Luis Suarez's four-goal performance taking center stage. The qualifying rounds concluded with Uruguay and Paraguay securing fourth and sixth places, respectively, as teams gear up for the upcoming playoffs in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)