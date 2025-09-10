Left Menu

Bolivia Stuns Brazil: South American World Cup Qualifying Drama

Bolivia secured a spot in the intercontinental play-offs for the 2026 World Cup by shocking Brazil with a 1-0 win. Argentina, already qualified, lost to Ecuador. Colombia secured third place with a 6-3 win over Venezuela. The playoffs will take place in March.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 08:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 08:34 IST
Bolivia Stuns Brazil: South American World Cup Qualifying Drama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a surprising turn of events, Bolivia delivered a shocking 1-0 victory over Brazil, earning a berth in the intercontinental play-offs for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. Miguel Terceros scored the decisive penalty in first-half stoppage time, pushing Bolivia past the five-time World Cup winners in the standings.

The drama unfolded further as Argentina, despite already securing a World Cup berth, fell to Ecuador with a 1-0 loss. Enner Valencia's penalty in the first half left Argentina, who played with ten men after Nicolas Otamendi's red card, unable to mount a comeback.

Elsewhere, Colombia's dynamic 6-3 triumph over Venezuela sealed their third-place finish, with Luis Suarez's four-goal performance taking center stage. The qualifying rounds concluded with Uruguay and Paraguay securing fourth and sixth places, respectively, as teams gear up for the upcoming playoffs in March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

 Global
2
Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

 Global
3
Poland and NATO Mobilize in Response to Russian Drone Incursion

Poland and NATO Mobilize in Response to Russian Drone Incursion

 Global
4
ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail in 'illegal' iron ore export linked PMLA case: Officials.

ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail in 'illegal' iron ore export l...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025