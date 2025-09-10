Manchester City's Marmoush Injured in World Cup Qualifier
Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush sustained a knee injury during a World Cup qualifier for Egypt against Burkina Faso. Marmoush, a January signing, was injured early in the game and replaced before 10 minutes. Manchester City will assess his condition ahead of their upcoming derby match.
Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush sustained a knee injury while playing for Egypt in a World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.
Marmoush, who joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, was hurt early in the game and was replaced before the 10-minute mark.
The 26-year-old Marmoush will be assessed by City ahead of the Premier League club's Manchester derby on Sunday.
Marmoush has started the past two games for Pep Guardiola's team and was used as a substitute in the season opener against Wolverhampton.
