Left Menu

Manchester City's Marmoush Injured in World Cup Qualifier

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush sustained a knee injury during a World Cup qualifier for Egypt against Burkina Faso. Marmoush, a January signing, was injured early in the game and replaced before 10 minutes. Manchester City will assess his condition ahead of their upcoming derby match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ouagadougou | Updated: 10-09-2025 09:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 09:04 IST
Manchester City's Marmoush Injured in World Cup Qualifier
  • Country:
  • Burkina Faso

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush sustained a knee injury while playing for Egypt in a World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso on Tuesday.

Marmoush, who joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt in January, was hurt early in the game and was replaced before the 10-minute mark.

The 26-year-old Marmoush will be assessed by City ahead of the Premier League club's Manchester derby on Sunday.

Marmoush has started the past two games for Pep Guardiola's team and was used as a substitute in the season opener against Wolverhampton.

TRENDING

1
Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

Underdogs' Advantage: McIlroy's Confidence in Europe at Ryder Cup

 Global
2
Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

Belgium Proposes EU-Wide Risk Sharing on Frozen Russian Assets

 Global
3
Poland and NATO Mobilize in Response to Russian Drone Incursion

Poland and NATO Mobilize in Response to Russian Drone Incursion

 Global
4
ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail in 'illegal' iron ore export linked PMLA case: Officials.

ED arrests Karnataka Congress MLA Satish Sail in 'illegal' iron ore export l...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025