High-Stakes Showdowns: From Home Runs to Boxing Legends

Aaron Judge has made Yankees history, hitting his 359th home run to surpass legendary catcher Yogi Berra, moving him into fifth place on the team's all-time list. Judge's remarkable performance saw him secure his 44th homer of the year during a game against the Detroit Tigers.

Meanwhile, on the PGA tour, defending champion Patton Kizzire will face unexpected challenges this week as Scottie Scheffler and other U.S. Ryder Cup members join the Procore Championship. This event, part of the FedEx Cup Fall, normally attracts less elite players.

In the NFL, Jalen Carter of the Philadelphia Eagles has avoided a suspension despite being fined for spitting on a Cowboys player. Additionally, the Green Bay Packers have secured wide receiver Christian Watson with a new contract extension, as various sports leagues deal with changes and negotiations.

