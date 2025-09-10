Left Menu

India U23 Exits AFC Qualifiers Despite Dominant Win

India's U23 team beats Brunei 6-0 but exits AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers due to other match outcomes. Despite the second-place finish in Group H with six points, India's ranking among second-place teams prevented qualification. Vibin Mohanan's hat-trick and Mohammed Aimen's double marked the victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 11:43 IST
India U23 Football Team (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

The India U23 men's team faced elimination from the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers, despite a commanding 6-0 victory over Brunei Darussalam at the Suheim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The Blue Colts ended their campaign with six points from three matches.

India's progression hinged on the outcome of the duel between Qatar and Bahrain at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium. With Qatar triumphing 2-1 after a dramatic injury-time comeback, the hosts topped Group H with nine points. While the top four second-placed teams across 11 groups secured qualification, India sadly missed the cut, finishing fifth among them.

The Indian team's performance was highlighted by Vibin Mohanan's impressive hat-trick, supported by Mohammed Aimen's two goals and an additional strike from Ayush Chhetri. Despite the dominant display and substitution attempts to bolster offense, India was unable to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities, leaving them short in their qualifying bid.

