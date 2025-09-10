Pulisic & Pochettino: Clearing the Air

Christian Pulisic has downplayed any tensions with U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino, affirming that their relationship remains strong despite media portrayals of a rift. Pulisic chose to forego the CONCACAF Gold Cup for some rest after arduous seasons, which led to some former players criticizing the decision when Pochettino rejected his offer to play in pre-tournament friendlies.

Pulisic has rejoined the national team this month, making significant contributions, including an assist in the 2-0 win against Japan. He emphasized that while media reports suggest drama, conversations with Pochettino have been productive and positive. Pulisic, 27, with a decade of international experience, maintains importance on team harmony and progression.

The head coach, Pochettino, reflected on past misunderstandings but stressed the need for everyone to move forward intelligently. Pulisic echoed this sentiment, highlighting how crucial it is for the national team to gel quickly during camps for future success. Both parties seem committed to aligning their focus on achieving victories together.

(With inputs from agencies.)