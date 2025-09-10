BWF Introduces 25-Second Time Clock for Badminton Tournaments

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) plans to test a 25-second time clock between rallies at certain World Tour tournaments starting in 2026. This was announced by the council on Wednesday as part of an effort to streamline the game.

According to new regulations, the server must be ready within the 25-second window, although umpires can grant extensions if required due to medical emergencies or court conditions. Data analysis from past Major Championships and World Tour matches revealed that the average time between rallies is 22 seconds in 80% of games without interruptions.

Players, including two-time Olympic champion Viktor Axelsen, have expressed support for the time clock. Axelsen emphasized the need for consistent application across tournaments to ensure fairness.