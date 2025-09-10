Cricket Fever: ICC Women's World Cup Trophy Tours Iconic Landmarks

The ICC Women's World Cup Trophy embarked on an exhilarating six-day tour, gracing a selection of iconic landmarks ahead of the historic tournament.

Fans connected with the trophy during visits to the War Memorial, Northbrook Gate, and a breathtaking sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra River, among other culturally rich sites.

As excitement builds, an unprecedented benchmark is set with record-low ticket prices, making the event more accessible than ever, drawing cricket enthusiasts from all walks of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)