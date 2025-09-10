Left Menu

Cricket Fever: ICC Women's World Cup Trophy Tours Iconic Landmarks

The ICC Women's World Cup Trophy embarked on a six-day tour across key landmarks, visiting schools and engaging with fans ahead of the tournament. With record-low ticket prices, the event promises unprecedented accessibility. The tour traverses iconic sites in India and Sri Lanka, as cities prepare to host this historic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 10-09-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 16:53 IST
Cricket Fever: ICC Women's World Cup Trophy Tours Iconic Landmarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The ICC Women's World Cup Trophy embarked on an exhilarating six-day tour, gracing a selection of iconic landmarks ahead of the historic tournament.

Fans connected with the trophy during visits to the War Memorial, Northbrook Gate, and a breathtaking sunset cruise on the Brahmaputra River, among other culturally rich sites.

As excitement builds, an unprecedented benchmark is set with record-low ticket prices, making the event more accessible than ever, drawing cricket enthusiasts from all walks of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

Delhi-Kathmandu Bus Halt amid Nepal's Youth-Led Protests

 India
2
Russia Claims Successful Drone Strikes on Ukraine

Russia Claims Successful Drone Strikes on Ukraine

 Russia
3
Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercussions

Turmoil Over Israeli Attacks: EU Sanctions, GCC Impact, and Regional Repercu...

 Qatar
4
Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

Introducing AINA: The AI Mentor Revolutionizing Indian Education

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025