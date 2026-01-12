Northern Nigerian Schools Reopen Amid Security Concerns

In an effort to restore normalcy, schools across northern Nigeria began reopening this week, months after being closed following the abduction of hundreds of students last November.

The last year's abductions had laid bare the security vulnerabilities faced by educational institutions in regions beset by criminal and insurgent activities. With the government implementing new security measures, students have cautiously returned to their campuses, though specifics of these measures remain undisclosed.

Nevertheless, several schools, particularly in heavily affected areas such as Niger State, stay shuttered. State officials prioritize student safety and caution against opening in areas where risks remain high, indicating the enduring challenge of balancing education with security concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)