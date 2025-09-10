Left Menu

India Dominates UAE in Asia Cup Opener with Remarkable Bowling Performance

India showcased a stellar bowling performance against the United Arab Emirates in their opening Asia Cup match. Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube led the attack, taking significant wickets. UAE managed 57 runs, with Alishan Sharafu scoring 22 runs. Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy also contributed to India's victory.

India delivered an exceptional bowling performance as they bowled out the United Arab Emirates for just 57 runs in their opening match of the Asia Cup on Wednesday.

Leading the charge was Kuldeep Yadav, who took four wickets for seven runs, and Shivam Dube, who secured three wickets for four runs. Additional support came from Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy, each taking one wicket apiece.

UAE's Alishan Sharafu was the only player to make a notable contribution with the bat, scoring 22 runs after being asked to bat first.

