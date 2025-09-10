India's Dominant Victory in Asia Cup Opener

In a commanding display of cricket prowess, India crushed the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets during their Asia Cup opener on Wednesday. The modest target of 58 runs was easily pursued in just 4.3 overs.

Abhishek Sharma played a crucial role, scoring 30 runs off 16 balls. Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav contributed significantly, remaining not out on 20 and 7 runs respectively, leading India to a smooth victory at 60 for 1.

The bowling attack by India was noteworthy; Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube dismantled the UAE batting lineup, taking four and three wickets respectively. Additional support came from Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy, securing one wicket each, leaving UAE to succumb at a meager 57.