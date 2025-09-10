Left Menu

India's Dominant Victory in Asia Cup Opener

India delivered a dominating performance in their Asia Cup opener against the UAE, winning by nine wickets. They chased a mere 58-run target in just 4.3 overs. Abhishek Sharma shined with the bat, while Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube wreaked havoc with the ball. UAE was dismissed for 57 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:04 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:04 IST
India's Dominant Victory in Asia Cup Opener
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a commanding display of cricket prowess, India crushed the United Arab Emirates by nine wickets during their Asia Cup opener on Wednesday. The modest target of 58 runs was easily pursued in just 4.3 overs.

Abhishek Sharma played a crucial role, scoring 30 runs off 16 balls. Shubman Gill and captain Suryakumar Yadav contributed significantly, remaining not out on 20 and 7 runs respectively, leading India to a smooth victory at 60 for 1.

The bowling attack by India was noteworthy; Kuldeep Yadav and Shivam Dube dismantled the UAE batting lineup, taking four and three wickets respectively. Additional support came from Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakravarthy, securing one wicket each, leaving UAE to succumb at a meager 57.

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration Raid

High-Stakes Diplomacy: South Korean Workers Stranded After U.S. Immigration ...

 South Korea
2
Mexico Hikes Tariffs on Asian Automotive Imports

Mexico Hikes Tariffs on Asian Automotive Imports

 Global
3
Fake Bills and Fraud: ACB's Crackdown on Embezzlement Scandal

Fake Bills and Fraud: ACB's Crackdown on Embezzlement Scandal

 India
4
Tragic Arson Incident Leaves Former Nepalese PM's Wife Critical

Tragic Arson Incident Leaves Former Nepalese PM's Wife Critical

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025