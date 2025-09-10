Left Menu

Expansion and Drama Ignite Thrilling Week in Sports

A busy week in sports sees the women's basketball league Unrivaled expanding, Jadeveon Clowney potentially joining the Dallas Cowboys, and MLB highlights. The Sun's Tina Charles wins a leadership award while Lleyton Hewitt faces suspension for misconduct. Additionally, Raven Saunders is suspended, and Anthony Rizzo announces retirement.

Updated: 10-09-2025 22:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:34 IST
The professional women's 3x3 basketball league, Unrivaled, is gearing up for significant enlargement by adding two new teams: the Hive Basketball Club and the Breeze Basketball Club. This expansion, including 18 new players, brings the league's total to eight teams by January 2026.

In NFL news, free agent pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney is reportedly exploring a potential contract with the Dallas Cowboys. This move closely follows the Cowboys acquiring defensive tackle Kenny Clark from the Green Bay Packers as part of a high-profile trade.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Emmet Sheehan nearly achieved a no-hitter while Teoscar Hernandez's two home runs propelled the Dodgers to a 7-2 victory over the Colorado Rockies. Additionally, MLB veteran Anthony Rizzo plans to retire with the Chicago Cubs, ending a storied 14-year career.

