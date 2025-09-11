Josh King's Goal of the Month: A Controversial Triumph Amid VAR Drama

In a remarkable showcase of young talent, 18-year-old Josh King of Fulham has had his impressive goal against Chelsea recognized as the club's goal of the month for August. Despite being controversially disallowed by VAR for an alleged foul, King's skillful effort captured fans' admiration.

King's memorable moment unfolded as he sprinted from his own half, latched onto a deft pass from Sander Berge, and elegantly turned defender Tosin Adarabioyo before delivering a powerful strike into the net. While initially celebrated, the goal was nullified following a VAR review.

The decision, which Fulham later contested, was deemed incorrect by PGMOL chief Howard Webb, who admitted that VAR had erred in intervention. The young midfielder, a Fulham academy product, continues to make his mark, having started all three of Fulham's league games this season.

(With inputs from agencies.)