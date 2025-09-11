Vuelta a Espana Shortens Stage to Thwart Protests

The Vuelta a Espana organizers have announced a modification to Thursday's individual time trial stage, reducing it to 12.2 kilometers in an effort to thwart potential disruptions caused by pro-Palestinian protests.

This change follows earlier interruptions in the race, with the Israel-Premier Tech team being a primary target. On Tuesday, stage 16 was concluded prematurely to avert disruptions.

Security has been heightened, with an additional 1,500 police officers deployed in Madrid. Currently leading the race is Denmark's Jonas Vingegaard, closely followed by Portugal's Joao Almeida. It remains to be seen how this will impact the competition's conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)