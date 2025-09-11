Birla Tyres Drives Momentum as Official Tyre Partner for DP World Asia Cup 2025

Birla Tyres has been named the Official Tyre Partner of the 2025 DP World Asia Cup, a renowned event in the cricketing calendar. This significant partnership reflects Birla Tyres' commitment to excellence and reliability, key values that echo the spirit of cricket.

According to Anurag Choudhary, CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, this collaboration is a moment of pride for Birla Tyres. He emphasized that cricket is an emotion uniting millions worldwide. The partnership is expected to further solidify Birla Tyres' reputation for quality and endurance in the tyre industry.

For decades, Birla Tyres has maintained a legacy of innovation and trust. This association is anticipated to enhance the company's visibility both internationally and domestically while strengthening its bond with cricket fans across the globe. Under new leadership, Birla Tyres continues its trajectory of growth and reinvention.