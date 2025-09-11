PKL Season 12 Returns to Jaipur: Unpredictable Matches Await

The much-anticipated Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 returns to Jaipur, moving from Visakhapatnam to the SMS Indoor Stadium for a thrilling lineup starting September 12. Fans in the Pink City are eager to see their beloved Jaipur Pink Panthers compete at home, where the team previously won titles in 2014 and Season 9.

This Jaipur leg, running from September 12 to 27, will feature multiple matches between 12 teams, following the Vizag leg's conclusion on September 11. Prominent teams like Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi K.C., Telugu Titans, and U Mumba are showcasing early dominance, according to PKL reports.

Anupam Goswami, Business Head of Mashal Sports, remarked on the evolving Indian sports ecosystem, noting that PKL has introduced innovative formats to maintain excitement, including tie-breaker rules resulting in decisive results. With 30% of points scored by young players in early PKL seasons, the league highlights emerging talents.

Vibhor Jain, President of AKFI, praised the league for providing a platform for grassroots talent, while captain Nitin Rawal reaffirmed the Jaipur Pink Panthers' readiness to capitalize on their home advantage. Games start with Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls, followed by Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriorz for an action-packed opener in Jaipur.

