Revamping Indian Sports Governance: A Mandate for Change

An Abhinav Bindra-led Task Force has unveiled broad systemic failures plaguing Indian sports governance, pointing out inadequacies in athletes transitioning to administrative roles. The report, submitted to Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, advocates for a transformative approach, recommending an autonomous statutory body to enhance governance proficiency among stakeholders.

The Task Force, featuring notable figures like Adille Sumariwala and Cdr. Rajesh Rajagopalan, suggests forming a National Council for Sports Education and Capacity Building under the Ministry. This council would regulate, accredit, and certify sports administration training to address governance gaps and professional deficiencies within the system.

The report highlights inefficiency and lack of professional training as key challenges. It emphasizes the need for structured training pathways for athletes and civil servants, urging integration of sports governance into bureaucratic training to foster a modern, athlete-centric governance model.