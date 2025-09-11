Left Menu

Spin Magic Dominates on Day One of Duleep Trophy Finale

Spinners Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya shared nine wickets to give Central Zone an advantage over South Zone on the first day of the Duleep Trophy final. Central Zone bowled out South for 149 and reached 50 without loss. Jain secured five wickets, while Kartikeya took four.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 11-09-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 16:54 IST
Spinners Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya showcased a spectacular performance as they took nine wickets collectively, propelling Central Zone to a strong position against South Zone on the first day of the Duleep Trophy final. Their combined efforts saw South Zone dismissed for a mere 149 runs.

Jain, with figures of 5/49, and Kartikeya, taking 4/53, bowled tirelessly through 45 overs, exploiting the uncertainty of the South Zone batsmen. Central Zone capitalized on this, reaching 50 for no loss at stumps, with Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar solid at the crease.

South Zone struggled from the start, with early wickets falling due to tentative play and a costly run-out. Despite a few moments of resistance, their innings crumbled, leaving Central firmly in control as the match heads into its second day.

