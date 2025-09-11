Spin Magic Dominates on Day One of Duleep Trophy Finale

Spinners Saransh Jain and Kumar Kartikeya showcased a spectacular performance as they took nine wickets collectively, propelling Central Zone to a strong position against South Zone on the first day of the Duleep Trophy final. Their combined efforts saw South Zone dismissed for a mere 149 runs.

Jain, with figures of 5/49, and Kartikeya, taking 4/53, bowled tirelessly through 45 overs, exploiting the uncertainty of the South Zone batsmen. Central Zone capitalized on this, reaching 50 for no loss at stumps, with Danish Malewar and Akshay Wadkar solid at the crease.

South Zone struggled from the start, with early wickets falling due to tentative play and a costly run-out. Despite a few moments of resistance, their innings crumbled, leaving Central firmly in control as the match heads into its second day.

