Indian Boxers Make Waves: Pooja Rani and Jaismine Lamboria Secure Medals at World Championships

In a promising development for Indian boxing, two-time Asian champion Pooja Rani and World Boxing Cup Astana gold medallist Jaismine Lamboria secured victories, advancing in the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool. Pooja Rani outmatched Poland's Emilia Koterska with a 3:2 win in the women's 80 kg quarterfinals, while Jaismine dominated the Under-22 Asian champion Mamajonova Khumorabonu of Uzbekistan, achieving a triumphant 5:0 in the Women's 57kg semi-final.

India's participation at the inaugural World Championships, under the newly-formed World Boxing organization, saw a 20-member team vying for glory across various divisions. Expectations remain high, with previous gold medalist Nupur already assured of a medal in the women's 80+kg category. The matches proved tough but showcased India's talent and skill on an international platform.

However, the championship also marked the end of the journey for some Indian boxers. Former world champion Nikhat Zareen and silver medallist Abhinash Jamwal faced tough competitors in their respective quarterfinals, with Nikhat losing to the two-time Olympic silver medallist Cakiroglu Buse Naz, and Jamwal falling short against Paris Olympics bronze medallist Guruli Lasha. The bouts were fiercely contested, underlining the competitive spirit and determination of India's athletes.