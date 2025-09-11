Left Menu

G Sathiyan and Diya Chitale Triumph at UTT Table Tennis Championships

G Sathiyan and Diya Chitale dominated the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships, winning men's and women's singles titles. Sathiyan displayed resilience against Ankur Bhattacharjee, while Chitale secured a commanding victory over Sutirtha Mukherjee. Their wins highlighted the skill disparity between the seasoned players and their challengers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 20:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On a thrilling day for table tennis enthusiasts, G Sathiyan and Diya Chitale emerged victorious at the UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships. Their impressive performances in the men's and women's singles categories cemented their status as top contenders on the domestic scene.

In the men's final, G Sathiyan, a former national champion, demonstrated his tactical brilliance against youngster Ankur Bhattacharjee. Despite a hiccup in the third game, Sathiyan adapted his strategy to successfully thwart Ankur's fast-paced game. His victory at 4-1 marks an important confidence boost as he prepares for the upcoming WTT event in Turkey.

On the women's side, Diya Chitale, defending national champion, showcased her champion's resilience with a decisive 4-0 win over Sutirtha Mukherjee. Fully recovered from injuries, Chitale's strategic blend of consistency and composure was too much for her opponent. These results reinforce the gap between these established stars and their competitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

