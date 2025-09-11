Left Menu

Bangladesh Dominate Hong Kong in Asia Cup Clash

Bangladesh restricted Hong Kong to 143 for 7 in their Asia Cup match. Nizakat Khan scored 42 runs and Zeeshan Ali added 30. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain each claimed two wickets, contributing to a strong bowling performance by Bangladesh.

Abudhabi | Updated: 11-09-2025 21:59 IST
Bangladesh Dominate Hong Kong in Asia Cup Clash
In a thrilling Asia Cup encounter, Bangladesh put in an impressive bowling performance to limit Hong Kong to 143 for 7 on Thursday.

Despite a solid start, Hong Kong struggled to maintain momentum, with key contributions coming from Nizakat Khan, who top-scored with 42, and opener Zeeshan Ali, who added 30.

Bangladesh's bowlers shone, with pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed alongside leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claiming two wickets each, sealing a dominant display.

