Bangladesh Dominate Hong Kong in Asia Cup Clash
Bangladesh restricted Hong Kong to 143 for 7 in their Asia Cup match. Nizakat Khan scored 42 runs and Zeeshan Ali added 30. Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, and Rishad Hossain each claimed two wickets, contributing to a strong bowling performance by Bangladesh.
In a thrilling Asia Cup encounter, Bangladesh put in an impressive bowling performance to limit Hong Kong to 143 for 7 on Thursday.
Despite a solid start, Hong Kong struggled to maintain momentum, with key contributions coming from Nizakat Khan, who top-scored with 42, and opener Zeeshan Ali, who added 30.
Bangladesh's bowlers shone, with pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed alongside leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claiming two wickets each, sealing a dominant display.
