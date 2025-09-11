Bangladesh Dominate Hong Kong in Asia Cup Clash

In a thrilling Asia Cup encounter, Bangladesh put in an impressive bowling performance to limit Hong Kong to 143 for 7 on Thursday.

Despite a solid start, Hong Kong struggled to maintain momentum, with key contributions coming from Nizakat Khan, who top-scored with 42, and opener Zeeshan Ali, who added 30.

Bangladesh's bowlers shone, with pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed alongside leg-spinner Rishad Hossain claiming two wickets each, sealing a dominant display.

(With inputs from agencies.)