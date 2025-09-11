Left Menu

Bangladesh Kicks Off Asia Cup Journey with Commanding Victory

Bangladesh triumphed over Hong Kong by seven wickets in their opening Asia Cup match. Successfully restricting Hong Kong to 143 for 7, Bangladesh chased the target, scoring 144 in 17.4 overs. Nizakat Khan top-scored for Hong Kong with 42, while Litton Das led Bangladesh's batting with a solid 59-run contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abudhabi | Updated: 11-09-2025 23:43 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 23:43 IST
Bangladesh Kicks Off Asia Cup Journey with Commanding Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dominant display, Bangladesh commenced their Asia Cup campaign with a resounding seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong. Opting to bat first, Hong Kong struggled for ease at the crease and were held to 143 for 7, with Nizakat Khan's 42 being a lone highlight.

Bangladesh's bowlers excelled, particularly pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed alongside leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, each claiming two wickets to stifle the opposition's run flow.

Bangladesh's chase was headlined by captain Litton Das, who played a commanding innings of 59 runs, with Towhid Hridoy contributing an unbeaten 35. With 14 balls in hand, they comfortably reached 144/3 in 17.4 overs, sealing a confident win.

TRENDING

1
Federal Grants to Harvard: A Tug of War

Federal Grants to Harvard: A Tug of War

 United States
2
Bribery Scandal Uncovered at Dholpur Municipal Council

Bribery Scandal Uncovered at Dholpur Municipal Council

 India
3
UN Urges Taliban to Lift Work Restrictions on Female Staff Amid Aid Crisis

UN Urges Taliban to Lift Work Restrictions on Female Staff Amid Aid Crisis

 Global
4
Jammu and Kashmir Police Intensify Social Media Surveillance

Jammu and Kashmir Police Intensify Social Media Surveillance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can transform urban transport into sustainable MaaS systems

Quantum AI boosts cybersecurity with superior accuracy and efficiency

AI threatens authenticity yet boosts creativity in traditional arts

Cyberbullying crisis deepens as schools struggle with weak prevention systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025