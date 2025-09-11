Bangladesh Kicks Off Asia Cup Journey with Commanding Victory
Bangladesh triumphed over Hong Kong by seven wickets in their opening Asia Cup match. Successfully restricting Hong Kong to 143 for 7, Bangladesh chased the target, scoring 144 in 17.4 overs. Nizakat Khan top-scored for Hong Kong with 42, while Litton Das led Bangladesh's batting with a solid 59-run contribution.
In a dominant display, Bangladesh commenced their Asia Cup campaign with a resounding seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong. Opting to bat first, Hong Kong struggled for ease at the crease and were held to 143 for 7, with Nizakat Khan's 42 being a lone highlight.
Bangladesh's bowlers excelled, particularly pacers Tanzim Hasan Sakib and Taskin Ahmed alongside leg-spinner Rishad Hossain, each claiming two wickets to stifle the opposition's run flow.
Bangladesh's chase was headlined by captain Litton Das, who played a commanding innings of 59 runs, with Towhid Hridoy contributing an unbeaten 35. With 14 balls in hand, they comfortably reached 144/3 in 17.4 overs, sealing a confident win.
ALSO READ
Bangladesh Triumphs Over Hong Kong with Skipper Litton Das Leading the Charge
Shiv Sena UBT Stirs Controversy Over India-Pakistan Cricket Match
Jitesh Sharma Reveals Virat Kohli's Invaluable Lessons from RCB's Title-Winning Season
Hong Kong Stocks Continue Winning Streak Amid Tech Surge
Rashid Khan's Spin Brigade: Afghanistan's Winning Formula in Asia Cup Opener