Aberg Shines as McIlroy Sinks: Thrilling Start at BMW PGA Championship

In an electrifying start to the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, Ludvig Aberg shares the lead with Tom Vaillant after shooting an impressive 8-under 64. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy, who won the Irish Open recently, finished five shots back after finding water on the final hole.

Weather played a significant role on the opening day, leading to a 90-minute delay and suspension of play due to darkness. Aberg, a rising star and Ryder Cup captain's pick, was flawless after a bogey on the first hole, recovering to secure his leading position with six birdies.

As the Ryder Cup looms, Europe's team members, excluding Sepp Straka, sharpen their skills at Wentworth. With serious contenders like Matt Fitzpatrick and Jon Rahm in the mix, the stage is set for an intense showdown in the coming days.