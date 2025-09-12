Joao Mendes Follows Ronaldinho's Footsteps to Hull City
Joao Mendes, son of Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho, joined Hull City on a one-year contract. Mendes brings diverse playing experience from stints at Barcelona and Burnley. Ronaldinho shared his support through social media, highlighting the international exposure as crucial for his son's development.
Joao Mendes, offspring of Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho, has secured a one-year contract with Hull City, as announced by the Championship club on Thursday.
The 20-year-old honed his skills in Barcelona's youth system before transitioning to Burnley in 2024. Despite regular appearances for their Under-21 team, Mendes faced release earlier this year.
The contract presents an option for a year-long extension, offering both the club and player an opportunity for continued collaboration. In a statement, Mendes recognized the value of acquiring experience across various footballing cultures, citing his time in Brazil, Spain, and England as enriching to his gameplay. His father, Ronaldinho, a World Cup champion and Ballon d'Or recipient, expressed his encouragement through an Instagram post featuring Mendes with a Hull City jersey and the sentiment: 'Good luck at your new club and challenge, my son.'