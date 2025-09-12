Joao Mendes Follows Ronaldinho's Footsteps to Hull City

Joao Mendes, offspring of Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho, has secured a one-year contract with Hull City, as announced by the Championship club on Thursday.

The 20-year-old honed his skills in Barcelona's youth system before transitioning to Burnley in 2024. Despite regular appearances for their Under-21 team, Mendes faced release earlier this year.

The contract presents an option for a year-long extension, offering both the club and player an opportunity for continued collaboration. In a statement, Mendes recognized the value of acquiring experience across various footballing cultures, citing his time in Brazil, Spain, and England as enriching to his gameplay. His father, Ronaldinho, a World Cup champion and Ballon d'Or recipient, expressed his encouragement through an Instagram post featuring Mendes with a Hull City jersey and the sentiment: 'Good luck at your new club and challenge, my son.'