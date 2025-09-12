Tokyo to Host Crescendo of World Athletics Championships

Sebastian Coe has garnered substantial support for his decision to make the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Tokyo the "crescendo" of the athletic season. The events kick off on Saturday, marking a shift from past seasons where major championships were often followed by the Diamond League finale.

Historically, athletes would have to rapidly prepare for another major competition shortly after significant events like the Olympics. At an opening press conference, Coe emphasized the support of athletes for the change, explaining it brings coherence to the season's rhythm. Athletes like Karsten Warholm expressed relief at the new format, anticipating better mental and physical recovery.

The Tokyo championships will also enjoy a packed stadium with global participation and a significant buildup, following the spectator-less 2021 Olympics hosted there. Coe, reflecting on a decade in leadership, noted the sport's progress from prior challenges with a vision for continued evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)