Masai Russell Aims to Shatter 100m Hurdles Record in Upcoming Championship Showdown

Olympic champion Masai Russell is setting her sights on making history in the 100 metres hurdles by becoming the first woman to run under 12 seconds. Fueled by fierce competition, she believes the world record is within reach.

This year, Russell, a 25-year-old American athlete, has consistently dominated the high hurdles with three of the fastest five times recorded, including a blazing 12.17 seconds in Florida. Her time is just shy of the existing world record held by Tobi Amusan.

Russell is not alone in her quest; her rivals, including Nigerian Tobi Amusan, Grace Stark, Tia Jones, Ackera Nugent, and Nadine Visser, have also posted impressive times. As the world championships approach, Russell predicts that the fast-paced competition will yield record-breaking results.

