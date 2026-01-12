Left Menu

India's Futsal Saga: Eyes Set on SAFF Championship Glory

India's men's futsal team, under the guidance of Reza Kordi, gears up to face Bangladesh in their first match of the SAFF Futsal Championship 2026 at Nonthaburi Stadium. With a focus on tactical improvement and team spirit, India aims to establish dominance in South Asian futsal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 23:40 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 23:40 IST
Reza Kordi (Photo: AIFF). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian men's futsal team is set to make its debut against Bangladesh in the SAFF Futsal Championship 2026, as per the All India Football Federation (AIFF) website. Head coach Reza Kordi emphasized competitiveness and progress as the team's primary objectives in this tournament, to be held at Nonthaburi Stadium.

After spearheading India in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifiers, Kordi, an Iranian native, underscored the extensive preparations undertaken by the team. Expressing gratitude to SAFF and the Football Association of Thailand, he revealed that the team began prepping a month ago in Bengaluru, complementing their efforts with two friendlies in Thailand.

India will face Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, and Pakistan after Bangladesh. The top team at the end of the seven rounds will claim the title of inaugural SAFF men's futsal champions. Kordi noted the team's progression from the Asian Cup qualifiers, highlighting tactical and physical enhancements among players like Nikhil Mali and Aleef Rahman Mollah. Captain Mali shared a message of commitment and passion for the upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

