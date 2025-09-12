Sourav Ganguly Set to Bring His 'Fantastic Cricket Brain' to SA20

Sourav Ganguly is stepping into the high-stakes arena of T20 franchise coaching, as he gears up to guide the Pretoria Capitals in the upcoming SA20 league. Legendary cricketer Allan Donald has expressed confidence in Ganguly's 'fantastic cricket brain' to navigate the challenges ahead.

Ganguly's debut in the coaching spectrum marks a significant shift from his past roles and includes managing a formidable squad with a robust fan base at Supersport Park in Pretoria. His presence is anticipated to bring in crowds and elevate expectations.

Drawing from past experiences such as captaincy and mentorship at Delhi Capital, Ganguly is expected to provide strategic and insightful leadership. The young players in the SA20 will benefit from his extensive knowledge, learning invaluable lessons from sharing a dressing room with the legendary figure.