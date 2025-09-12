Left Menu

Long Jump Legend Mike Powell Suspended Over Safeguarding Concern

Mike Powell, world record holder in long jump, has been suspended indefinitely by the Athletics Integrity Unit due to a safeguarding concern. The suspension bars him from participating in all World Athletics-sanctioned activities. Powell is currently a coach at Azusa Pacific University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 16:50 IST
Long Jump Legend Mike Powell Suspended Over Safeguarding Concern

Renowned long jump athlete Mike Powell has been suspended indefinitely over a safeguarding concern, as announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday. Powell, who broke the long jump world record with an 8.95-meter leap at the 1991 world championships, now serves as a coach at Azusa Pacific University.

The AIU has barred the 61-year-old former Olympic silver medalist from all World Athletics-sanctioned activities. This includes restrictions on attending or participating in World Athletics Series Events and any competitions organized by World Athletics and its associated bodies. The suspension also prevents Powell from accessing hospitality or private venues associated with these events.

The suspension may be appealed or altered upon application. Meanwhile, Reuters has reached out to Azusa Pacific University to seek comments from both the university and Powell regarding the situation.

TRENDING

1
Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

Central Zone Dominates with Stellar Centuries by Patidar and Rathod

 Global
2
Akhilesh Yadav Warns of Nepal-Style Protests Over Vote Theft Allegations

Akhilesh Yadav Warns of Nepal-Style Protests Over Vote Theft Allegations

 India
3
Kiteskraft Productions LLP: Celebrating Visionary Educators and Innovators

Kiteskraft Productions LLP: Celebrating Visionary Educators and Innovators

 India
4
Turmoil Strands Delhi-Kathmandu Bus - A Strong Symbol of Indo-Nepal Ties

Turmoil Strands Delhi-Kathmandu Bus - A Strong Symbol of Indo-Nepal Ties

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025