Long Jump Legend Mike Powell Suspended Over Safeguarding Concern

Renowned long jump athlete Mike Powell has been suspended indefinitely over a safeguarding concern, as announced by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) on Friday. Powell, who broke the long jump world record with an 8.95-meter leap at the 1991 world championships, now serves as a coach at Azusa Pacific University.

The AIU has barred the 61-year-old former Olympic silver medalist from all World Athletics-sanctioned activities. This includes restrictions on attending or participating in World Athletics Series Events and any competitions organized by World Athletics and its associated bodies. The suspension also prevents Powell from accessing hospitality or private venues associated with these events.

The suspension may be appealed or altered upon application. Meanwhile, Reuters has reached out to Azusa Pacific University to seek comments from both the university and Powell regarding the situation.