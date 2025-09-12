Angela Carini: Fighting Internet Abuse After Olympic Setback

Italian boxer Angela Carini has spoken out against the barrage of online abuse she has faced since her dramatic exit from an Olympic fight against Algeria's Imane Khelif last year. Carini stated that the criticism "destroyed her career" and prompted her to pull out of the bout after just 46 seconds, citing pain from Khelif's opening punches. In a recent Instagram video, the 26-year-old shared screenshots of the vitriol she's received, reflecting on the emotional toll.

Carini's withdrawal sparked a broader discourse, with public figures like former U.S. President Donald Trump and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni contributing to the debate about her decision and Khelif's eligibility. Despite the controversy, Khelif went on to win Olympic gold amid international scrutiny, though both Khelif and Taiwan's Lin Yu-ting later faced disqualification by the International Boxing Association. However, the IBA was sidelined amid governance issues, and the International Olympic Committee took over, ensuring both boxers' legibility under existing standards.

After a period of introspective silence with her family, Carini returned to boxing, triumphantly securing her eighth Italian title and a gold medal at the World Boxing Cup in Poland. Speaking on her comeback, Carini emphasized the power of words and gestures, urging reflection on their potential to harm and destroy lives. Although this won't change global perceptions, she hopes it raises awareness of the emotional impact such criticism can have on individuals.