Indian Boxers Shine in Liverpool: Minakshi Leads the Way

Indian boxers, including Minakshi and Nupur, deliver impressive performances at the 2025 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool. Minakshi secures a semi-final spot and assures India of its fourth medal. Jaismine and Nupur aim for gold medal matches while Jadumani Singh faces a tough quarter-final battle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 20:37 IST
Minakshi. (Photo/BFI) . Image Credit: ANI
World Boxing Cup Astana silver medallist Minakshi exhibited exceptional skill as she defeated England's Alice Pumphrey in the women's 48kg quarterfinals, ensuring India's fourth medal at the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool. The 24-year-old Rohtak native dominated Pumphrey using her reach, securing a 5:0 verdict and joining Nupur, Jaismine Lamboria, and Pooja Rani in the semi-finals, guaranteeing podium finishes.

India's 20-member team is competing at the inaugural World Championships, organized by World Boxing. In a significant showdown in the men's 50kg category, Jadumani Singh Mandengbam faced a challenging opponent, former world champion Sanzhar Tashkenbay from Kazakhstan, but couldn't avoid a 0.4 defeat in his debut appearance.

Later, Jaismine and Nupur aim to advance to the gold medal matches. Jaismine confronts Omailyn Carolina Alcala Cegovia of Venezuela in the women's 57kg category, while Nupur is set for a rematch against Turkey's Seyma Duztas, who she previously defeated 5:0 at the World Boxing Cup Astana. The Indian contingent, participating under the new international governing body, hopes for success in both men's and women's events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

