Mohammad Haris Shines with Stellar 66 in Pakistan's Asia Cup Opener
Mohammad Haris delivered a standout performance, scoring 66 runs, as Pakistan posted 160 for 7 against Oman in their Asia Cup opener. Despite the efforts of Omani bowlers Aamir Kaleem and Shah Faisal, Haris's innings led Pakistan to a competitive total after choosing to bat first.
Mohammad Haris's outstanding performance helped Pakistan secure a competitive total of 160 for 7 against Oman in their Asia Cup opener on Friday. Haris, taking charge after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat, scored 66 runs off 43 balls, punctuated by seven boundaries and three sixes.
Supported by opener Sahibzada Farhan, who added a decent 29 runs, and the unbeaten Fakhar Zaman with 23, Haris anchored the innings after a measured start. Haris's aggressive play ensured Pakistan set a daunting target for Oman, who came back strong with disciplined bowling.
Oman's bowlers, Aamir Kaleem and Shah Faisal, contributed significantly by each claiming three wickets, while Mohammad Nadeem added another to the tally. Despite their efforts, it was Haris's day, showcasing his capability under pressure in a high-stakes match.
