Jasper Philipsen Shines Again at Vuelta a Espana

Belgium's Jasper Philipsen triumphed once more at the Vuelta a Espana, securing his third stage win on Friday. In stage 19, he made a decisive sprint finish after a 160km flat ride in west central Spain, leaving Mads Pedersen from Denmark and Orluis Aular from Venezuela trailing in second and third place, respectively.

Overall leader Jonas Vingegaard strategically enhanced his position by gaining an extra four seconds in Salamanca against his main contender, Joao Almeida. Almeida's team, UAE Team Emirates-XRG, failed to counter Vingegaard's tactical move, which occurred during an intermediate sprint 60 kilometers from the finish line.

The upcoming penultimate stage presents a 165km challenge with a grueling ascent over 4,000 meters, crucial for Almeida to reclaim time. Meanwhile, Britain's Tom Pidcock remains in third place, and Australia's Jai Hindley follows in fourth, as the competition intensifies with only a few stages left.

(With inputs from agencies.)