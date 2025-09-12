Left Menu

Pakistan's Bowling Brilliance Crushes Oman in T20 Asia Cup Clash

Pakistan's bowlers decimated Oman, securing a 93-run victory in the T20 Asia Cup. Defending a modest 161, Pakistan’s spinners outclassed Oman, limiting them to 67 in Dubai. Abrar Ahmed captured the final wicket in an emphatic display of bowling, with Pakistan's attack proving too much for the Oman line-up.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-09-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 12-09-2025 23:52 IST
Pakistan cricket team. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a display of sheer dominance, Pakistan's cricket team overpowered Oman in their T20 Asia Cup match, securing a commanding 93-run win in Dubai.

After electing to bat, Pakistan set a target of 161, courtesy of Mohammad Haris's impressive 66. Despite early struggles against Oman's bowlers, Pakistan managed to post a competitive score, thanks to critical contributions from their middle order.

Oman's chase faltered immediately, with Pakistan's spinners decimating the batting lineup, resulting in Oman being dismissed for just 67 runs. Abrar Ahmed sealed Pakistan's victory, taking the final wicket to cap off a clinical bowling performance.

