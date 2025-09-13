Phil Salt's Spectacular 141 Sets New T20 Records at Old Trafford

In a stunning display of explosive batting, Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 141 from just 60 balls, leading England to a monumental 304 for two in the second T20 international against South Africa at Old Trafford. The home side clinched a 146-run victory, leaving records shattered as Salt posted the highest T20 score by an England batsman and spearheaded the most runs scored by a full member nation in this format.

South Africa struggled immensely with both ball and bat, managing only 158 all out in 16.1 overs. England's disciplined bowling and astute changes in pace stifled their opponents, tying the series 1-1 ahead of Sunday's decisive match in Nottingham. "It was really good fun...to reach a personal milestone and contribute to such a dominant win," said Salt, reflecting on the thrilling match.

Jos Buttler added fuel to England's fiery start, advancing to 83 in just 30 deliveries before his dismissal. With a record-breaking 166 for 1 at the 10-over mark, England surpassed their previous top total of 267-2. South Africa's performance marked their most runs conceded and largest loss in T20 history, prompting captain Aiden Markram to concede accountability and resolve to fight back in the series finale.