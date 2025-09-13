Left Menu

Phil Salt's Spectacular 141 Sets New T20 Records at Old Trafford

Phil Salt's explosive innings of 141 from 60 balls propelled England to a record T20 total, defeating South Africa by 146 runs. England's powerful batting, especially in the powerplay, broke multiple records while South Africa struggled both bowling and batting. The series is now tied at 1-1.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manchester | Updated: 13-09-2025 03:07 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 03:07 IST
Phil Salt's Spectacular 141 Sets New T20 Records at Old Trafford
Phil Salt
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a stunning display of explosive batting, Phil Salt smashed an unbeaten 141 from just 60 balls, leading England to a monumental 304 for two in the second T20 international against South Africa at Old Trafford. The home side clinched a 146-run victory, leaving records shattered as Salt posted the highest T20 score by an England batsman and spearheaded the most runs scored by a full member nation in this format.

South Africa struggled immensely with both ball and bat, managing only 158 all out in 16.1 overs. England's disciplined bowling and astute changes in pace stifled their opponents, tying the series 1-1 ahead of Sunday's decisive match in Nottingham. "It was really good fun...to reach a personal milestone and contribute to such a dominant win," said Salt, reflecting on the thrilling match.

Jos Buttler added fuel to England's fiery start, advancing to 83 in just 30 deliveries before his dismissal. With a record-breaking 166 for 1 at the 10-over mark, England surpassed their previous top total of 267-2. South Africa's performance marked their most runs conceded and largest loss in T20 history, prompting captain Aiden Markram to concede accountability and resolve to fight back in the series finale.

TRENDING

1
France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

France on the Brink of Davis Cup Final 8 Glory

 United Kingdom
2
Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

Mexico's E-Commerce Giants Under Scrutiny: Amazon and MercadoLibre

 Global
3
Trump Backs Monumental Rail Merger: Union Pacific’s $85 Billion Bid

Trump Backs Monumental Rail Merger: Union Pacific’s $85 Billion Bid

 Global
4
Brazil Faces US Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Coup Conviction

Brazil Faces US Sanctions Amid Bolsonaro Coup Conviction

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025