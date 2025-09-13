Left Menu

Legendary Long Jumper Mike Powell Suspended Indefinitely

World record holder and Olympic silver medallist Mike Powell has been suspended indefinitely by the Athletics Integrity Unit over safeguarding concerns. The suspension includes a ban from all World Athletics-related activities and may be altered on appeal. Powell was part-time coaching at Azusa Pacific University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 03:41 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 03:41 IST
Legendary Long Jumper Mike Powell Suspended Indefinitely

World-renowned long jumper and current coach Mike Powell has been indefinitely suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) due to unspecified safeguarding concerns.

Powell, famous for setting the long jump world record of 8.95 meters at the 1991 Tokyo World Championships, is barred from participating in any World Athletics-sanctioned events or activities, including those organized by its Area Associations and Member Federations.

The AIU clarified that Powell is prohibited from attending hospitality or private access events associated with World Athletics, regardless of his invitation status. He may appeal or apply for a change to the suspension. Recently, Powell had joined Azusa Pacific University's track and field coaching staff but departed in spring 2024.

TRENDING

1
G7 Nations Discuss Tighter Sanctions and Rising Tariffs Amidst Ukrainian Conflict

G7 Nations Discuss Tighter Sanctions and Rising Tariffs Amidst Ukrainian Con...

 Global
2
Court Upholds Trump-Era Immigration Parole Revocation

Court Upholds Trump-Era Immigration Parole Revocation

 Global
3
Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Vision: Balancing Nuclear and Conventional Forces

Kim Jong Un's Strategic Military Vision: Balancing Nuclear and Conventional ...

 Global
4
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Navigational Disputes and Military Presence

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Navigational Disputes and Military Presence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025