Legendary Long Jumper Mike Powell Suspended Indefinitely

World-renowned long jumper and current coach Mike Powell has been indefinitely suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) due to unspecified safeguarding concerns.

Powell, famous for setting the long jump world record of 8.95 meters at the 1991 Tokyo World Championships, is barred from participating in any World Athletics-sanctioned events or activities, including those organized by its Area Associations and Member Federations.

The AIU clarified that Powell is prohibited from attending hospitality or private access events associated with World Athletics, regardless of his invitation status. He may appeal or apply for a change to the suspension. Recently, Powell had joined Azusa Pacific University's track and field coaching staff but departed in spring 2024.