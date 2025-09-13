Left Menu

Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

Former Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has signed with Monterrey in Mexico's top-tier league. After a stint with AEK Athens, the 29-year-old has inked a two-year deal, with an option for a third. Martial, who boasts a prolific career, joins alongside Spanish stars Sergio Ramos and Sergio Canales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 13-09-2025 09:45 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 09:45 IST
Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

Anthony Martial, the former Manchester United forward, has embarked on a new chapter in his illustrious career by signing with Monterrey, a prominent team in Mexico's premier football league.

Martial, aged 29, has agreed to a two-year contract, with the possibility of a third year, having played for AEK Athens for a season. His transfer was officially announced by the club on Friday.

As Martial joins Monterrey, he will be among prominent Spanish internationals and ex-Real Madrid players, Sergio Ramos and Sergio Canales, as the team aims for its first league title since the Apertura 2019 tournament.

TRENDING

1
John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

John Daly's Unfortunate Record: A 19-Stroke Saga on the PGA Tour Champions

 Global
2
Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

 Global
3
Ozak AI and Pyth: Catalyzing the Future of Real-Time Financial Data

Ozak AI and Pyth: Catalyzing the Future of Real-Time Financial Data

 United States
4
PM to inaugurate projects, address public meeting virtually from Lengpui airport near Aizawl.

PM to inaugurate projects, address public meeting virtually from Lengpui air...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025