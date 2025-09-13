Anthony Martial Joins Monterrey: A New Chapter in Mexican Football

Anthony Martial, the former Manchester United forward, has embarked on a new chapter in his illustrious career by signing with Monterrey, a prominent team in Mexico's premier football league.

Martial, aged 29, has agreed to a two-year contract, with the possibility of a third year, having played for AEK Athens for a season. His transfer was officially announced by the club on Friday.

As Martial joins Monterrey, he will be among prominent Spanish internationals and ex-Real Madrid players, Sergio Ramos and Sergio Canales, as the team aims for its first league title since the Apertura 2019 tournament.