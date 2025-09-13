Left Menu

Jalaj Saxena Joins Maharashtra: A New Chapter in Domestic Cricket

Veteran cricketer Jalaj Saxena joins Maharashtra for the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 after nine years with Kerala. Saxena, a seasoned all-rounder, boasts impressive stats from 150 first-class matches and numerous List A and T20 games. He follows India batter Prithvi Shaw in joining Maharashtra this season.

Updated: 13-09-2025 14:25 IST
Jalaj Saxena, a seasoned domestic cricketer, has made a significant move by joining Maharashtra ahead of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. After a notable nine-year tenure with Kerala, Saxena is the second major acquisition for Maharashtra this year, following the addition of India batter Prithvi Shaw.

Having debuted in first-class cricket with Madhya Pradesh in December 2005, Saxena has since amassed 7,060 runs at an average of 33.77, including 14 centuries and 34 half-centuries. His bowling prowess is equally impressive, with 484 wickets, including 34 five-wicket hauls, in the format.

Over nearly two decades, Saxena has also played 109 List A matches and 73 T20 games, making him a valuable asset to his new team as they gear up for the upcoming season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

