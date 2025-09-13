Springboks Stun All Blacks with Record-Breaking Victory

In a historic Rugby Championship match, South Africa overpowered New Zealand 43-10 in Wellington, handing the All Blacks their worst-ever test defeat. The Springboks shrugged off early setbacks and injuries, showcasing an extraordinary performance with 36 unanswered points.

Despite a disrupted lineup, the Springboks turned the tide after an initial 10-0 deficit. Cheslin Kolbe, with a try in each half, spearheaded the comeback alongside Damian Willemse, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, and Andre Esterhuizen, who each scored a try to further pressure the hosts.

The All Blacks had previously suffered their worst defeat against the Springboks at Twickenham. Expressing disappointment, coach Scott Robertson admitted to a lack of adequate preparation. The visitors' triumph was orchestrated by a resilient pack and strategic gameplay under captain Siya Kolisi's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)