Springboks Stun All Blacks with Record-Breaking Victory
South Africa defeated New Zealand 43-10 in Wellington, creating history with the All Blacks' worst test defeat. Despite injuries, the Springboks scored 36 unanswered points. Key players like Cheslin Kolbe, Damian Willemse, and others delivered exceptional performances, leading to a milestone victory against the hosts.
In a historic Rugby Championship match, South Africa overpowered New Zealand 43-10 in Wellington, handing the All Blacks their worst-ever test defeat. The Springboks shrugged off early setbacks and injuries, showcasing an extraordinary performance with 36 unanswered points.
Despite a disrupted lineup, the Springboks turned the tide after an initial 10-0 deficit. Cheslin Kolbe, with a try in each half, spearheaded the comeback alongside Damian Willemse, Kwagga Smith, RG Snyman, and Andre Esterhuizen, who each scored a try to further pressure the hosts.
The All Blacks had previously suffered their worst defeat against the Springboks at Twickenham. Expressing disappointment, coach Scott Robertson admitted to a lack of adequate preparation. The visitors' triumph was orchestrated by a resilient pack and strategic gameplay under captain Siya Kolisi's leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)