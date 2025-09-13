Left Menu

Springboks Crush All Blacks in Record Rugby Victory

South Africa exploited New Zealand's vulnerabilities to claim a historic 43-10 victory in Wellington, marking the All Blacks' worst-ever defeat. Despite early setbacks and injuries, the Springboks rallied with 36 unanswered points, moving to second place in the Rugby Championship. The win revives their title hopes amid fierce competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an unforgettable Rugby Championship encounter, South Africa decisively defeated New Zealand 43-10 in Wellington, administering the hardest defeat in All Blacks history. The Springboks capitalized on their opponents' vulnerabilities, scoring 36 unanswered points to bounce back from an early 10-0 deficit.

The match, held at Wellington Regional Stadium, showcased South Africa's resilience despite enduring significant injuries early on. Standout performances came from Cheslin Kolbe, who scored twice, and captain Siya Kolisi, who inspired his teammates with fearless play.

This victory elevated the Springboks to second place in the standings, just below Australia. As they gear up for their next matches against Argentina, South Africa sustains their pursuit of the Rugby Championship title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

