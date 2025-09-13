Left Menu

Saim Ayub's Unwavering Focus Ahead of Pakistan vs India Clash

Saim Ayub, known for his significant pull shot, speaks calmly about past events and upcoming challenges, ignoring external pressure as Pakistan faces India in the Asia Cup. Emphasizing teamwork, learning from the past, and focusing on the present moment, Ayub remains unfazed by historical rivalries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 13-09-2025 16:27 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 16:27 IST
Saim Ayub, with his characteristic cool demeanor, addressed reporters ahead of a critical Asia Cup showdown between Pakistan and India. Demonstrating the same finesse as his renowned 'no-look' pull shot, Ayub brushed aside memories of past matches, including Pakistan's T20 World Cup loss in New York.

Ayub stressed the importance of focusing on the here and now, reflecting the team management's message to learn from the past and move forward. As the 23-year-old gears up for his first international face-off against India, he downplayed the game's significance, considering it just another step towards the tournament victory.

Despite not having stellar recent performances, Ayub showed faith in his team's unity and strategy, emphasizing adaptability based on pitch conditions. He also expressed readiness to face challenges, including legendary bowler Jasprit Bumrah, with the singular goal of leading his team to win.

(With inputs from agencies.)

