Yash Rathod Shines with Career-Best Score in Duleep Trophy Final

Yash Rathod's exceptional performance with a career-high score of 194 helped Central Zone gain a substantial lead in the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone. Rathod's mastery against spinners and strategic gameplay contributed to Central's commanding position, despite South Zone's improved second-innings effort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-09-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 17:53 IST
Yash Rathod Shines with Career-Best Score in Duleep Trophy Final
Yash Rathod

Yash Rathod delivered an outstanding performance, achieving his highest first-class score of 194, as Central Zone established a commanding position over South Zone in the Duleep Trophy final.

Starting the third day at 384 for five, Central Zone extended their first-innings total to 511, with Rathod playing a pivotal role before their eventual dismissal post-lunch. South Zone, in reply, managed 129 for two, trailing by 233 runs at stumps.

Rathod, the leading run-scorer in the previous Ranji Trophy season, showcased his prowess against South Zone's spinners, particularly Ankit Sharma. He elaborated post-match on his effective approach to handling spin bowling, drawing on advice to control his nerves and react optimally to deliveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

