Indian Race Walkers Struggle at World Athletics Championships

Indian race walkers faced a challenging day at the World Athletics Championships as Sandeep Kumar and Priyanka Goswami secured 23rd and 24th places in their respective events. The much-anticipated competition saw participants grapple with harsh conditions.

In the men's 35km race walk, Ram Baboo faced disqualification after receiving his fourth red card, marking a tough day for Indian hopes. Baboo, despite holding the national record, fell short of his previous achievements due to the stringent rules and conditions.

The event underscored the intensity of the championship as several athletes, including seasoned competitors, faltered due to non-compliance and harsh weather, making the competition an arduous one for all involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)