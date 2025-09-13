Germany Advances to Davis Cup Final 8 in Commanding Fashion

Germany clinched their place in the Davis Cup Final 8 with a decisive 4-0 victory over Japan, marking them as the first team to qualify for the finals alongside host nation Italy. The German duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz secured the win with a strong doubles performance.

In Sydney, Belgium took a commanding 2-0 lead over Australia, positioning themselves for potential qualification. Raphael Collignon and Zizou Bergs both delivered critical wins, with Bergs overcoming physical cramps to defeat Jordan Thompson.

Despite setbacks, Australia's team remains optimistic about their chances. Captain Lleyton Hewitt and player Alex de Minaur emphasize the potential for a comeback as they prepare for Sunday's matches.

