Germany Advances to Davis Cup Final 8 in Commanding Fashion

Germany secured a spot in the Davis Cup Final 8 after a 4-0 sweep against Japan, joining Italy in the final stages set for November. Meanwhile, Belgium is on the verge of qualification, leading Australia 2-0, as Raphael Collignon and Zizou Bergs delivered pivotal wins.

Updated: 13-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:24 IST
Germany clinched their place in the Davis Cup Final 8 with a decisive 4-0 victory over Japan, marking them as the first team to qualify for the finals alongside host nation Italy. The German duo Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz secured the win with a strong doubles performance.

In Sydney, Belgium took a commanding 2-0 lead over Australia, positioning themselves for potential qualification. Raphael Collignon and Zizou Bergs both delivered critical wins, with Bergs overcoming physical cramps to defeat Jordan Thompson.

Despite setbacks, Australia's team remains optimistic about their chances. Captain Lleyton Hewitt and player Alex de Minaur emphasize the potential for a comeback as they prepare for Sunday's matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

