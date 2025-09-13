Left Menu

India's Fight on Swiss Court: A Nail-Biting Davis Cup Showdown

India's N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli narrowly lost to Switzerland's Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker in a crucial Davis Cup doubles match. Despite their initial advantage, India now faces a challenge, relying on singles matches to stay in contention. Historical European away defeats highlight the significance of this tie.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Biel | Updated: 13-09-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 19:25 IST
In a thrilling doubles encounter, India's N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli were edged out by Switzerland's Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker, impacting India's journey in the Davis Cup qualifiers. The duo lost 7-6 (3), 4-6, 5-7, leaving India needing a victory in one of the upcoming reverse singles to stay in the fight.

Earlier, Dhakshineshwar Suresh and Sumit Nagal secured a 2-0 lead for India by winning their singles matches. However, the doubles loss emphasizes the daunting task ahead for the Indian side. Nagal is set to face Jerome Kym in the critical reverse singles match.

Both teams showed skill and resilience, with Balaji and Bollipalli initially gaining a 5-3 lead in the first set. Yet, pressure moments led to missed opportunities, allowing the Swiss team to capitalize, drawing parallels to India's history of European away ties where victories have been scarce since the turn of the century.

