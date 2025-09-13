India's Fight on Swiss Court: A Nail-Biting Davis Cup Showdown

In a thrilling doubles encounter, India's N Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli were edged out by Switzerland's Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker, impacting India's journey in the Davis Cup qualifiers. The duo lost 7-6 (3), 4-6, 5-7, leaving India needing a victory in one of the upcoming reverse singles to stay in the fight.

Earlier, Dhakshineshwar Suresh and Sumit Nagal secured a 2-0 lead for India by winning their singles matches. However, the doubles loss emphasizes the daunting task ahead for the Indian side. Nagal is set to face Jerome Kym in the critical reverse singles match.

Both teams showed skill and resilience, with Balaji and Bollipalli initially gaining a 5-3 lead in the first set. Yet, pressure moments led to missed opportunities, allowing the Swiss team to capitalize, drawing parallels to India's history of European away ties where victories have been scarce since the turn of the century.