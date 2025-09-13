Cricket Diplomacy or Disgrace? Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes India-Pakistan Match Amidst Rising Tensions

Amid rising tensions and political debates, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has strongly criticized the upcoming cricket match between India and Pakistan, scheduled to be held in Dubai. Thackeray called the match an insult to national sentiments, as Indian soldiers continue to sacrifice their lives along the borders.

Highlighting past international boycotts as a precedent, Thackeray urged Indian citizens to boycott the game to send a strong global message against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism. The former Maharashtra chief minister emphasized that playing cricket with Pakistan, while soldiers are martyred, is against the ethos of patriotism.

While Thackeray's comments evoke strong sentiments, political voices like Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar recognize differing opinions within the country. As the controversial match approaches, the debate continues over whether sports and politics can remain separate amid ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)