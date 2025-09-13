Vingegaard Edges Closer to 2025 Vuelta a Espana Triumph

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark is on the brink of victory at the 2025 Vuelta a Espana after a commanding performance in Saturday's penultimate stage. Surging ahead in the final kilometres, Vingegaard extended his overall lead.

Despite efforts from Portugal's Joao Almeida, who began the day just 44 seconds behind, Vingegaard widened the gap. Almeida finished fifth, 22 seconds behind, while Vingegaard now leads by one minute and 16 seconds ahead of Sunday's final stage to Madrid.

Sepp Kuss, Vingegaard's teammate and the 2023 Vuelta winner, took second place in the stage. Australian racer Jai Hindley secured third, ensuring an intense finale is on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)