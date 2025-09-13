Left Menu

Vingegaard Edges Closer to 2025 Vuelta a Espana Triumph

Jonas Vingegaard is poised to claim the 2025 Vuelta a Espana title after a decisive victory in the penultimate stage. He extended his lead over rival Joao Almeida by 22 seconds. Almeida and Vingegaard's teammate Sepp Kuss finished second and Popeo Almeida fifth, with one stage remaining.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-09-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 21:00 IST
Vingegaard Edges Closer to 2025 Vuelta a Espana Triumph
Jonas Vingegaard

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark is on the brink of victory at the 2025 Vuelta a Espana after a commanding performance in Saturday's penultimate stage. Surging ahead in the final kilometres, Vingegaard extended his overall lead.

Despite efforts from Portugal's Joao Almeida, who began the day just 44 seconds behind, Vingegaard widened the gap. Almeida finished fifth, 22 seconds behind, while Vingegaard now leads by one minute and 16 seconds ahead of Sunday's final stage to Madrid.

Sepp Kuss, Vingegaard's teammate and the 2023 Vuelta winner, took second place in the stage. Australian racer Jai Hindley secured third, ensuring an intense finale is on the horizon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

Abhishek Sharma: Rising Star of India's T20 Cricket

 United Arab Emirates
2
DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

DRI Seizes Pakistani Goods Worth Rs 12 Crore at Navi Mumbai Port

 India
3
Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

Political Shakeup in Nepal: A Turn for Democracy

 Nepal
4
Shamim and Jaker's Heroics Pull Bangladesh from the Brink

Shamim and Jaker's Heroics Pull Bangladesh from the Brink

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sri Lanka’s survival hinges on urgent tax and spending reforms, says World Bank

Aspirations Collide with Reality for Young Women Striving for Change in Mozambique

Shaping the Future of Green Hydrogen: Balancing Human, Ecological and Economic Goals

Africa’s Fragile Health Gains: WHO Warns of Financing Gaps and Rising Climate Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025