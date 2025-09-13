Shamim and Jaker's Heroics Pull Bangladesh from the Brink

Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali delivered a stellar performance to rescue Bangladesh in their crucial Group B Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka on Saturday. The duo managed to move the team from a troubled 54 for five halfway through the innings to a more respectable 139 for five, thanks to their unbeaten partnership of 86 runs.

Sri Lanka put Bangladesh under immense pressure early on, with bowlers taking quick wickets in the initial overs. Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera were instrumental, dismissing Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Parvez Emon for ducks in the first two overs. A precise throw by Kamil Mishara further put Bangladesh on the back foot by running out Towhid Hridoy.

Despite the formidable challenge, Shamim and Jaker capitalized on any loose deliveries to rotate the strike effectively. Their composure under pressure turned the tide, as they deftly navigated through Sri Lanka's aggressive bowling, led by Wanindu Hasaranga, to stabilize their innings and set a challenging target for their opponents.