Mbappé Leads 10-Man Real Madrid to Victory Against Real Sociedad

Kylian Mbappé scored and assisted a goal, leading 10-man Real Madrid to a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad in the Spanish league. Despite Dean Huijsen's red card, Madrid secured their fourth consecutive win. Oyarzabal's penalty goal challenged Madrid, but they maintained an early lead over Barcelona.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 13-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2025 23:37 IST
In a thrilling match in the Spanish league, Kylian Mbappé showcased his prowess by scoring one goal and setting up another, propelling a 10-man Real Madrid to a 2-1 victory over Real Sociedad.

Mbappé's early brilliance was evident as he opened the scoring in the 12th minute, exploiting a defensive error and firing past Sociedad's goalkeeper Alex Remiro. Despite the setback of Dean Huijsen's red card, Madrid maintained their momentum with Mbappé's assist leading to a crucial second goal by Arda Guler.

Mikel Oyarzabal's penalty converted in the 56th minute added tension, but Madrid, fueled by Mbappé's leadership, secured their fourth consecutive victory, reinforcing their strong start to the season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

