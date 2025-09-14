Left Menu

Peres Jepchirchir's Thrilling Tokyo Triumph

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir clinched the women's marathon title at the world championships in Tokyo, edging Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa in a nail-biting finish. Jepchirchir, already an Olympic champion, finished in 2:24:43. Meanwhile, Uruguay's Julia Paternain captured bronze, marking her country's first-ever medal in the championships.

In one of the most thrilling marathon conclusions at the world championships, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir added to her Olympic gold by winning the women's marathon in Tokyo on Sunday. She narrowly defeated Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa by just two seconds, clocking a final time of 2:24:43.

The race took a surprising turn when Uruguay's Julia Paternain clinched the bronze, marking the country's first-ever world championship medal. American Susanna Sullivan initially led, showing dominance in the early stages, but soon, Jepchirchir and Assefa surged ahead in the challenging Tokyo heat.

Despite Assefa's strong performance throughout the race, it was Jepchirchir's remarkable final sprint that secured her victory. "I never expected to win," she admitted. "The energy from the stadium's fans and decisive final kick made all the difference."

(With inputs from agencies.)

