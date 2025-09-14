Peres Jepchirchir's Thrilling Tokyo Triumph

In one of the most thrilling marathon conclusions at the world championships, Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir added to her Olympic gold by winning the women's marathon in Tokyo on Sunday. She narrowly defeated Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa by just two seconds, clocking a final time of 2:24:43.

The race took a surprising turn when Uruguay's Julia Paternain clinched the bronze, marking the country's first-ever world championship medal. American Susanna Sullivan initially led, showing dominance in the early stages, but soon, Jepchirchir and Assefa surged ahead in the challenging Tokyo heat.

Despite Assefa's strong performance throughout the race, it was Jepchirchir's remarkable final sprint that secured her victory. "I never expected to win," she admitted. "The energy from the stadium's fans and decisive final kick made all the difference."

