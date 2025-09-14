Jepchirchir's Thrilling Victory: From Olympic Gold to World Champion

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir emerged triumphant in the women's marathon at the world championships in Tokyo, besting Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa with a breathtaking sprint finish. Jepchirchir clinched the title at two hours, 24 minutes, and 43 seconds, securing her place as a world champion alongside her Olympic gold from Sapporo 2021.

The race saw unexpected developments as Julia Paternain claimed bronze for Uruguay—an unprecedented achievement for the nation. Initially, American Susanna Sullivan dominated the field, but the strategic maneuvers of Jepchirchir and Assefa soon defined the competition.

In an intense battle, Assefa appeared poised to win, reflecting on past experiences, but Jepchirchir's final surge on the National Stadium track proved decisive. The race's early start, designed to counter Tokyo's heat, set the stage for this thrilling conclusion, once again highlighting Jepchirchir's incredible endurance and timing.